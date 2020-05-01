Liquor shops allowed to open in all zones with riders

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday issued a series of clarifications regarding the new guidelines for Lockdown 3.0, making it clear that liquor shops will be allowed to open everywhere except in containment zones and that barber shops and salons will be allowed to reopen too but only in green and orange zones.



Many states like Punjab and Karnataka had spoken about immense loss of revenue to states due to the closure of liquor shops.

Liquor stores will also open in red zones as long as they are standalone shops and not part of a market complex or a mall, officials said. The government also clarified that salons and sale of non-essentials by ecommerce companies will be allowed in green and orange zones. “Barber shops and salons can open in orange and green zones. Resident Welfare Associations should take a call on allowing movement of outsiders by keeping health protocols in mind.

No public transport. Also, the responsibility lies with the person calling and allowing in case of any mishappening,” an MHA official said. On whether domestic helps can resume work, sources said they were allowed to work in green and orange zones. In red zones, RWAs should take a call after proper assessment. It also issued a clarification regarding movement of vehicles in the orange zone, spelling out what’s allowed and what’s not.



The ministry clarified that interdistrict and intra-district plying of buses remains prohibited in orange zones. An official statement said this clarification has been issued to remove confusion regarding the movement of persons and vehicles in orange zones. However, taxis and cab aggregators have been allowed with restrictions in these zones.

A taxi can ferry only two passengers at a time. Further, inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed, only for permitted activities with a maximum of two passengers, besides the driver, in four-wheeler vehicles, the Home Ministry has said. The same conditions are applicable for movement of individuals and private vehicles in the red-zone and green zone areas.



“All other activities continue to be allowed in the orange zones, without any restrictions. However, States/UTs based on their assessment and priorities may choose to permit a lesser number of activities,” the Home Ministry order said.