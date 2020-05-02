COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi government starts process to allow sale of liquor

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is exploring possibilities to allow the sale of liquor at certain state-run shops conforming to guidelines stipulated by Ministry of Home Affairs under non-essential category from Monday. On Saturday, the Delhi government excise department sought a list of L6 (Indian Made Foreign Liquor-IMFL) and L8 (Country Liquor) from four state agencies authorised for retail sale of liquor. However, liquor shops won’t be allowed to undertake business activities in containment zones.

There are more than 450 shops under four corporations — Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (DSCSCL) Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store Limited (DCCWSL), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), and Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), which are nominated to sell liquor. To open a liquor store permitted by the government, the agency will need to tender an undertaking certifying that the shop conforms to MHA guidelines.

Officials of the excise department refused to comment saying that the letter sent to four agencies seeking a list of liquor vends was for an ‘internal’ purpose.



“The four agencies have been asked to submit a detailed list of L6 and L8 liquor shops, which fulfil the prescribed conditions by the MHA. It is for an internal purpose,” said an official. Another senior government official said the sale of liquor might be allowed as lockdown had hit revenue generation in the state.

“With no revenue during lockdown, tax collection in the state is at an all-time low. The government is struggling to manage its expenses due to paucity of funds. It doesn’t have enough funds to pay salaries of its employees this month,” said the official.



Besides income from liquor sale (14 per cent), major sources of revenue of the Delhi government are GST and VAT collection (about 70 per cent), stamp duty and registration of properties (10 per cent).



The government barely collected Rs 323 crore in April, which is about 10 per cent of the total tax collection of Rs 3,566 crore in the same month last year.