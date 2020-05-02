Delhi Minority Commission chief Zafarul Islam Khan booked for sedition after social media post

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday booked Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) chairman Zaraful Islam Khan under sedition charges for sharing a ‘provocative’ post on social media sites instigating enmity on the grounds of religion.

A complaint was filed by a resident if Vasant Vihar. Also, around 200 teachers and members of the National Democratic Teachers Front (NDTF) filed a complaint to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LG Anil Baijal.

The complaint was later forwarded to Delhi Police Special Cell, Lodi Colony for further investigation and action. “Sedition charges have been pressed against him. Further investigations are on,” a police official said.



Khan, in his controversial his post said, “Thank you Kuwait for standing with Indian Muslims. The Hindutva bigots calculated that given the huge economic stakes involved the Muslims and Arab world will not care about the persecution of Muslims in Indian.”



However, with his post sparking an outrage on social media, Khan on Thursday posted an apology online, “I realise that my tweet was ill-timed and insensitive in view of our country facing a medical emergency and fighting an unseen enemy. I apologise to all whose sentiments were hurt.