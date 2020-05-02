STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi Minority Commission chief Zafarul Islam Khan booked for sedition after social media post

The FIR was registered against Khan on April 30 under section 124 A, 153 A after a resident filed a complainst against his April 28, thanking Kuwait for taking note of 'persecution' of Indian muslims.

Published: 02nd May 2020 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Minorities Commission chief Zafarul Islam Khan

Delhi Minorities Commission chief Zafarul Islam Khan (Photo| Facebook)

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday booked Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) chairman Zaraful Islam Khan under sedition charges for sharing a ‘provocative’ post on social media sites instigating enmity on the grounds of religion.

A complaint was filed by a resident if Vasant Vihar. Also, around 200 teachers and members of the National Democratic Teachers Front (NDTF) filed a complaint to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LG Anil Baijal.

The complaint was later forwarded to Delhi Police Special Cell, Lodi Colony for further investigation and action. “Sedition charges have been pressed against him. Further investigations are on,” a police official said.

Khan, in his controversial his post said, “Thank you Kuwait for standing with Indian Muslims. The Hindutva bigots calculated that given the huge economic stakes involved the Muslims and Arab world will not care about the persecution of Muslims in Indian.”

However, with his post sparking an outrage on social media, Khan on Thursday posted an apology online, “I realise that my tweet was ill-timed and insensitive in view of our country facing a medical emergency and fighting an unseen enemy. I apologise to all whose sentiments were hurt.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Minority Commission Sedition Zafarul Islam Khan
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp