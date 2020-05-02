With highest spike of 2,293 cases, daily COVID-19 tally likely to go up in coming days

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

NEW DELHI: India registered the highest daily increase of 2,293 COVID-19 cases between Friday and Saturday, but many, including those within the government, anticipate that the daily case count could go up further as some restrictions are being relaxed starting Monday, when Lockdown 3.0 begins.

The country also recorded 71 COVID-19 deaths within a span of 24 hours.

With a case growing rate of 4.8 per cent, the doubling rate of COVID-19 in India now stands at close to 15 days, but the last few days have steadily seen a high number of cases being added every day.

"In the last few days, the number of cases getting added daily has been close to or more than 1,500 every day but so far it could be a result of increased testing," a senior official in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare told The New Indian Express.

ALSO READ | 41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi

"But as restrictions are set to be eased across zones -- red, orange and green as per COVID-19 outbreak status -- it is likely that the daily cases will go up further," he added.

A member of the national task force on COVID-19 too said that the rate of active case growth will grow further in days to come.

"Also, as there is some movement happening between districts and states now, it is possible that new clusters of the disease will emerge," he said on the condition of anonymity. "That's why the role of district-level surveillance becomes all the more important now."

Public health specialists said that the trend so far seems in line with predictions by some disease modelings for India done by independent researchers.

"Some models did predict that in India, the outbreak could reach its peak between mid to end of May and that's where we look headed given the trend," said Dr Oommen John, a researcher in public health with the George Institute of Global health in Delhi.

Dr PK Tyagi, an expert in community medicine, said the total number of cases confirmed could just be the tip of the iceberg and the country need to ramp up the testing capacity in order to capture the real situation.

ALSO READ | A single street in Chennai's Triplicane has recorded a whopping 42 COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, an internal analysis of state-wise data by the health ministry shows that while Kerala might have succeeded in flattening the curve as of now, the situation is “alarming” in Maharashtra and Gujarat and there is a growing worry about Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab and Bihar.

Haryana and Tamil Nadu, which had managed to flatten the curve to some extent, maybe facing the second wave, while Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may be showing early signs of flattening the curve, sources in the ministry said.



ALSO SEE: