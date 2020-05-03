STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus lockdown: PM Narendra Modi discusses bailout for MSME sector             

PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday is learnt to have brainstormed with senior Cabinet colleagues on the scope of the second stimulus booster dose with the MSME sector in focus. The stimulus package which has been under the works is likely to focus on capacity building and handholding of the MSME sector, with financial support to scale up operations by acquiring technologies.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari are learnt to have attended the high- level meeting called by the PM. In contrast to the first stimulus package, which focussed on vulnerable sections of society, the second booster dose is likely to direct the attention on the MSME sector along with the industries.

“Chaired a meeting on strengthening of the MSME sector, which plays a pivotal role in the economic development. There were extensive discussions on ways to make this sector more vibrant, attractive and ready to embrace new opportunities,” the PM tweeted after the meeting. Gadkari, while addressing a webinar, said his ministry had submitted a set of proposals to the PM and the measures to support the MSME sector would soon be unveiled.

Saturday’s deliberations are learnt to have focused on finding ways to extend easy and cheaper credit to the MSME sector along with the affordable and reliable power supplies, besides other measures by which MSMEs could acquire international competitiveness to take advantage of the post-COVID-19 economic scenarios.

Tapping post-COVID opportunities

In the past three days, the PM has presided over meetings to facilitate reforms and move quickly in coordinated approach to grab economic opportunities caused by COVID-19.

