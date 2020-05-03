STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Artists' salute to the medics

The Heroes of Mankind, features Bollywood personalities like Sonu Nigam, Kailesh Kher, Shaan and comedian Sunil Grover.

Published: 03rd May 2020 08:26 AM

Nitin Arora, Managing Director of Katalyst Entertainment

NEW DELHI: As the world continues to grapple with the horrors of coronavirus, Nitin Arora, Managing Director of Katalyst Entertainment, has curated a series of eight live online concerts to express his gratitude to doctors and medical workers. Presented by Mankind Specialities and organised by Katalyst Entertainment, the digital concert, The Heroes of Mankind, features Bollywood personalities like Sonu Nigam, Kailesh Kher, Shaan and comedian Sunil Grover.

The next show in the series is scheduled today, May 3. “The whole country is going through a rough time and in such circumstances if there are any real heroes, they are the doctors,” says Arora, adding, “It is the doctors who are serving the nation, acting as a shield between the people and the coronavirus. There are times we hear news of how doctors have contracted the virus while treating patients, and some even passed away. There isn’t much that we can do for them, but if I can bring a smile on their faces even for a minute then I’ll feel like I have lived my life.” The first show was held on April 13 and produced within a day.

“I was talking to Sonu Nigam bhaiya on a Wednesday night and we decided to hold the first concert of The Heroes of Mankind on April 13. I contacted Sunil Grover, who is like a brother to me, and together with Sonu bhaiya, we rehearsed for the concert that finally took place on Thursday. From a trial concert, we have moved on to a series of eight concerts,” shares Arora, the multifaceted actor and entrepreneur.

However, amidst the lockdown, especially with those who agreed to participate scattered around the globe, organising the concert wasn’t easy, “The challenges were immense. Sonu bhaiya was in Dubai, his sound engineer in Mumbai and so was Sunil, while I, along with my team, were in Delhi. Right from working on sound check to lighting, everything was a challenge. We tried to have a live musician, but it didn’t work. However, from the first concert to now, we have grown in terms of audience and mastered the art of hosting an online concert.”

Given the cause behind the concert, getting the singers aboard was not a challenge. “Everyone was really happy and excited about doing something for the country and the corona warriors,” says Arora, adding, “Kailash bhaiya to Shaan bhai, all were eager to participate. Everyone who has and is performing are glad to be a part of this series.”

The current situation has totally locked down the entertainment industry, and Arora is looking at changes on that front. “As of now, we are going through the worst time of our professional lives. Things will definitely not be the same once the lockdown is lifted. I’m sure physical concerts will not happen for the coming six months and there will be a growing focus on online concerts,” concludes Arora.

