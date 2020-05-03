COVID-19 lockdown: Personality development, English classes for classes 10, 12 students

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to launch online ‘English and Personality Development’ programme daily for class 10 and 12 students. The programme is being launched in association with the British Council and Mac- Millian Education from Monday.

“No child should feel inferior for not being able to communicate. Hindi is our language… but we cannot overlook the importance and relevance of English in today’s world. To progress further at national and international level, our students should have good command over the language. And that is why we are starting the classes from coming May 4,” said Sisodia.

According to officials, about 2,70,000 students (class 10 and 12 combined) will be getting the link and will be able to join the course.



READ OPINION: COVID-19 and the blow to the education sector



“Spoken English and Personality Development classes for students will not only allow them to make good use of their time but will also help them acquire some much needed new skills. The classes will go on in till June and will help the students build confidence,” said DOE, director Binay Bhushan.



On the first day of current online classes conducted by the Delhi government , about 35,000 students logged in. So far six sessions have been shared (3 for each batch-current and previous) and 1,20,000 students attended it in the first week.