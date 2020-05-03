STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Downloading Aarogya app: Letter to PMO raises concerns over ‘coercion’

Data privacy advocacy group Internet Freedom Foundation, Amnesty India, Common Cause and Jan Swasthya Abhiyan are among the organisations that have come together

Published: 03rd May 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

ArogyaSetu app

ArogyaSetu app

NEW DELHI:  With the Centre making it mandatory for all office-goers to download the Aarogya Setu app, as many as 45 organisations and over 100 individuals have sent a joint representation to the Prime Minister’s Office raising safety and privacy concerns and also taking umbrage over ‘penal provisions’.

Data privacy advocacy group Internet Freedom Foundation, Amnesty India, Common Cause and Jan Swasthya Abhiyan are among the organisations that have come together and sent a joint representation to PMO.

It says that under the order, violation of the government direction can lead to criminal penalties and thereby, Aarogya Setu now not only impacts the data privacy of workers and can lead to risks of exclusion and misidentification, but a person can also be charged with criminal offence if he or she does not download the app.

“This marks a dramatic and clear shift in government policy on Aarogya Setu from ‘encouragement’ towards ‘coercion’ and increases the legitimacy of the demands articulated by the joint representation,” letter said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed concerns about the app.

“The Arogya Setu app, is a sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a pvt operator, with no institutional oversight - raising serious data security & privacy concerns. Technology can help keep us safe; but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent,” he tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aarogya Setu coronavirus app coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp