Mandi Act amended to render max crop value in Madhya Pradesh

​Apart from this, they will also continue to have the option of going to the mandi to sell their produce at support price.

Published: 03rd May 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 11:13 AM

Implementation of the amendments will enable farmers to sell their crops to private traders from home.

BHOPAL: Aiming  to provide maximum value of their crops to the farmers, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh has made amendments in the Mandi Act. Implementation of the amendments will enable farmers to sell their crops to private traders from home.

“By developing a more competitive system, we have tried to provide the farmers with maximum value for their produce,” CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

“Along with this, we have also implemented e-trading system under which the rates of mandis all over the country will be available to the farmers. They will be able to bargain and sell their produce in any market of the country where they get higher prices,” the CM maintained.

He further informed that the Centre had been given the option of accepting the Agriculture Produce and Livestock Management Act 2017 (IPLM) Model Mandi Act by sending it to the states or amending the prevailing Act.

