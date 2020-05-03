Mandi Act amended to render max crop value in Madhya Pradesh

Express News Service By

BHOPAL: Aiming to provide maximum value of their crops to the farmers, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh has made amendments in the Mandi Act. Implementation of the amendments will enable farmers to sell their crops to private traders from home.



Apart from this, they will also continue to have the option of going to the mandi to sell their produce at support price.

“By developing a more competitive system, we have tried to provide the farmers with maximum value for their produce,” CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.



“Along with this, we have also implemented e-trading system under which the rates of mandis all over the country will be available to the farmers. They will be able to bargain and sell their produce in any market of the country where they get higher prices,” the CM maintained.



He further informed that the Centre had been given the option of accepting the Agriculture Produce and Livestock Management Act 2017 (IPLM) Model Mandi Act by sending it to the states or amending the prevailing Act.