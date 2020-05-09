STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maternal muse

Art is the best way to express it, and therefore artists over the years have had a special liking for this subject.

NEW DELHL: Certain themes have remained constant in the fine arts – ‘Mother and Child’ being one. While paintings by MF Husain and Jamini Roy instantly cross one’s mind when you think about this subject, you realise that a number of other artists have also explored the subject in depth. But what drives artists to return to this particular narrative time and again? According to Saurabh Singhvi, Director, Art Magnum,“The emotional bond between a mother and child is probably the purest yet most difficult emotion to convey in words.

Mother and Son by Jamini
Roy, 1930s

Art is the best way to express it, and therefore artists over the years have had a special liking for this subject. Add to it traditional values, and the theme has remained a favourite among Indian artists.” Kiran Nadar, Founder and Chairperson, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, says, “India has had a long-standing tradition of mother worship and reverence for a mother figure, and the image of the mythological mother and child has remained a constant fascination.” While Nadar calls Husain’s iconic set of lithographs inspired by Mother Teresa, a classic depiction of this theme, she regards Jamini Roy’s mother and child figures, as engaging.

However, she finds Arpita Singh’s rendition remarkably unique. “Singh layers her depiction with hints of how women are perceived in a context-reliant society, from nurturers to hauntingly silent spectators, hinting at a sea of unnoticed labour.”  Sanjay Das has photographed Santhal tribe to depict this relationship, and he says, “The Santhal tribe follows a symbiotic relationship with nature, loving her and worshipping her at the same time surviving on nature’s bounty like a child.” Video artworks have also emerged as a strong study of the theme.

Amal Allana, Director, Art Heritage, talks about artist Kavita Jaiswal who took up the form, noting, “Through a delicate tracery of febrile lines Jaiswal in the video installation, Genesis, delineates the womb in which it is impossible to disentangle the threads that bind the mother to the child.”

