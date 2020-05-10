STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The COVID-19 lockdown can’t dampen Mother's Day celebrations

This Mother’s Day, the struggle is real, as it is a conundrum on how to make the day special for your mom, given the quarantine restrictions.

Published: 10th May 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Purva Jain (L) and Saurabh Gupta

Purva Jain (L) and Saurabh Gupta

Ritika Jayaswal, CEO & Founder of Nourish Mantra

Usually on Mother’s Day, we get flowers and a cake for our mom. Even with the lockdown, we would love to continue this tradition. So, I’ll make a bouquet picking flowers from our home garden and my brother will bake a cake as he is great at baking!

Purva Jain, Director and CMO, Von Wellx Germany

I plan to celebrate this day with mother, who is staying with me and mother-in-law from far. I will take my mother down the memory lane by making a small movie of our best moments, and an online tour of the Louvre Museum (Paris), the MoMA (New York) and her other favourite places. 

Archana Aggarwal, Jewellery Designer

I am blessed to have my ever-caring mother and a wonderful mother-in-law. It would be great to find at least one tradition that I share with my mom that I can carry on. I have chosen to prepare her favourite dishes and watch a movie we enjoyed together. The idea is to carry on her legacy on this day.

Karan Gupta, Director of Qraa Men

Spending time with my mother during this lockdown has helped me to realise how good she is at multitasking. She manages everything and everyone very easily. This Mother’s Day, I will bake her favourite cake to sweeten the moment. I can’t wait to surprise her and see her reaction.

Saurabh Gupta, CMO Vanesa Care   

My mother is one of the smartest people I know, and has worked really hard to keep our family and relatives safe. I have planned a video call with family members to make her feel special. I’m making her a card. Her calmness has helped us to focus on the present and stop worrying about the future.

Dilip Kundlia, Director at Oshea Herbals

Every year, I gift my mom a sari of her choice. This time, we will watch her favourite movies together. I’ve made a collage of our photographs to make her feel special. Spending time with her is a blessing. Every day should be Mother’s Day. Mothers are superheroes. Happy Mother’s Day!

Comments

