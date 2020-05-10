STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal: COVID survivor returns home after 38 days on ventilator

Referring to the prolonged battle against COVID-19, critical care specialists said being on life support is not the end of the road.

Coronavirus Testing Lab

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

KOLKATA: Setting an example of victory after a prolonged battle, a man in his early 50s, who tested positive for coronavirus and was on ventilation support for 38 days, has returned home. Referring to the prolonged battle against COVID-19, critical care specialists said being on life support is not the end of the road.

The man was admitted to a private hospital at south Kolkata’s Dhakuriaon on March 29 and next day, he was tested positive for COVID-19 and put on a ventilator. "He had fever and cough two days before he was admitted. He never travelled to abroad or came in touch anyone who returned from overseas countries. When he tested positive for COVID-19, we were shattered," said one of the relatives of the man.

An official of hospital said the man was tested negative on April 17 and again on April 18. The discharge protocol of a COVID-19 patient says he or she could be discharged if test reports come negative twice within 24 hours.

"The condition of the man’s lungs did not allow doctors to discharge him immediately even after he tested negative. He had severe pneumonia and developed acute respiratory distress syndrome and lungs were not able to absorb oxygen. His lungs needed time to heal," said the official.      

The man was taken out of round-the-clock ventilation support on May 2 and put on a partial ventilator for 12 hours. Since May 5, he did not need ventilator support and was released on Friday, the hospital official said.

The man in his 50s runs an NGO and helps disaster management teams and survivors with his first-aid providing team. "I did not tell my mother-in-law that he had tested positive. After he started to recover, I told her," said the man’s wife.

Coronavirus
Comments

