COVID-19: AAP government resumes distribution of pulses under its free ration scheme

NEW DELHI: Delhi government has resumed distribution of pulses with free foodgrains under free ration scheme during the lockdown. Distribution of pulses was suspended last month following the complaints about ‘poor quality’. “It has been decided to start distribution of Chana Dal (gram pulse) for April to public distribution system (PDS) beneficiaries under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PM-GKAY) at all fair price shops.

All circle food supply officers (FSOs) or food supply inspectors (FSIs) are directed to allow the sale opening accordingly at fair price shops under their respective jurisdiction. All FPSs to main the date of dal distribution,” said the order issued by special commissioner of food and supply (F&S) department YVVJ Rajashekhar. The order further directed all zone assistance commission to monitor and ensure the commencement and distribution of pulses.

The government started distribution of one kilogram of pulses with a fixed quota of rice and wheat to ration cardholders during the lockdown. However, it was stopped temporally in the last week of April. The additional quantities of food grains, especially for non-card holders, are being supplied by the centre under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PM-GKAY). “The issue related to quality check of pulses supplied under PM-GKAY was taken up by the department with the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED).

Hence, it has been decided to postpone distribution of pulses till resolution of the issue,” said an official of the F&S department. Explaining the ‘quality check issue’, the senior official said the moisture was the main issue with the supply of pulses being provided to the state. Just after lockdown, the Centre had announced free distribution of five kg food grains per person and one kg of pulses per household under PM-GKAY for next three months under National food security Act (NFSA) to ensure availability food to poor people during lockdown due to COVID-19.