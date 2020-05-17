STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

COVID-19: AAP government resumes distribution of pulses under its free ration scheme

Delhi government has resumed distribution of pulses with free foodgrains under free ration scheme during the lockdown.

Published: 17th May 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

ration

Beneficiaries standing in front of the ration shop for getting their free ration. Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Delhi government has resumed distribution of pulses with free foodgrains under free ration scheme during the lockdown. Distribution of pulses was suspended last month following the complaints about ‘poor quality’. “It has been decided to start distribution of Chana Dal (gram pulse) for April to public distribution system (PDS) beneficiaries under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PM-GKAY) at all fair price shops.

All circle food supply officers (FSOs) or food supply inspectors (FSIs) are directed to allow the sale opening accordingly at fair price shops under their respective jurisdiction. All FPSs to main the date of dal distribution,” said the order issued by special commissioner of food and supply (F&S) department YVVJ Rajashekhar. The order further directed all zone assistance commission to monitor and ensure the commencement and distribution of pulses.

The government started distribution of one kilogram of pulses with a fixed quota of rice and wheat to ration cardholders during the lockdown. However, it was stopped temporally in the last week of April. The additional quantities of food grains, especially for non-card holders, are being supplied by the centre under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PM-GKAY). “The issue related to quality check of pulses supplied under PM-GKAY was taken up by the department with the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED).

Hence, it has been decided to postpone distribution of pulses till resolution of the issue,” said an official of the F&S department. Explaining the ‘quality check issue’, the senior official said the moisture was the main issue with the supply of pulses being provided to the state. Just after lockdown, the Centre had announced free distribution of five kg food grains per person and one kg of pulses per household under PM-GKAY for next three months under National food security Act (NFSA) to ensure availability food to poor people during lockdown due to COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AAP government free ration coronavirus COVID 19 dELHI
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp