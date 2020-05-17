COVID-19: Functioning of Delhi High Court, district courts restricted

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Saturday decided to restrict its and district courts’ functioning to urgent matters only till May 23, because of the prevalent situation due to the COVID- 19 pandemic. The Administrative and General Supervision Committee of the High Court, headed by Chief Justice D N Patel, decided the restriction would be in place till May 23 and the urgent matters would continue to be heard by video conferencing. “...The functioning of the High Court of Delhi shall continue to remain suspended till May 23 on same terms.

The arrangements qua mentioning and hearing of urgent matters by this Court through video conferencing shall continue as before,” the administrative order said. The mentioning of urgent matters is being done through the web link which is available from 9 am to 10.30 am on all working days. The order said all the cases listed in the high court, including before the registrars and joint registrars, from May 18 to 23 have been adjourned to corresponding dates between July 6 to July 11 respectively. With agency inputs