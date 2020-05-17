STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dehradun diary

Dehradun diary

Farmer grows multi-coloured wheat A farmer from Bijti Patiya village in Udham Singh Nagar district has successfully cultivated wheat of different colours. The white, black, purple, and blue varieties will be examined by the agriculture department and researchers at GB Pant University at Pantnagar to conduct a research on the varieties. The officials will try to check the feasibility of making the seeds available to the other local farmers to give a boost to the unique variety. “We will soon visit the farm to test his claims” said Abhay Saxena, District Agriculture Officer.

Nepal seeks permission for villagers’ movement The Nepal government has sought permission from Pithoragarh district administration to permit migratory villagers to use a road to get back to their villages amidst ongoing tension on the India-Nepal border over the newly-inaugurated Kailash Mansarovar road. The authorities of Darchula district in Nepal have requested Pithoragarh district administration for permission to residents of Tinkat and Chhangru villages to use the newlyinaugurated road built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to get back to their villages. Around 500 families of these villages come to lower regions of the valley during winter. This year, they were unable to return to their homes after the bridge they used was closed due to the lockdown.

Showcase talent online in lockdown With the lockdown extended till May 17, several social organisations have come up with various online competitions to keep people occupied at home. Painting, singing, dancing, writing and cooking competitions are being conducted for different age groups online. The organisers say that residents especially children who are at home could benefit from an opportunity to showcase their creativity. After successfully conducting dance and poster making competition for children, one organisation are is planning to conduct an online ‘spiritual’ singing competition.

‘ASHAs’ demand pending salaries Over 12,000 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and their subordinates, the ground staff of the health department went to work on Thursday wearing black to protest unpaid salaries. The ASHAs who are carrying out door-to-door surveillance are demanding I10,000 as monthly salaries and proper protection kits instead of the I1,000 that was declared by the government in March this year. The workers have also written a letter to PM Narendra Modi and CM Trivendra Singh Rawat regarding their pending wages for months now.

Dehradun diary
