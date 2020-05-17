STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Keep red light areas closed post- coronavirus lockdown: Yale School of Medicine

Possibility of transmission will reduce by 72%, says study by Yale School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School

Published: 17th May 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

There are 6,37,500 sex workers and over 5 lakh customers visit the areas daily

There are 6,37,500 sex workers and over 5 lakh customers visit the areas daily | FILE

NEW DELHI:  India can reduce chances of Covid-19 cases by 72 percent if red light areas continue to remain closed, says a study by academicians from Yale School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School. There are 6,37,500 sex workers in India and over 5 lakh customers visit the red-light areas on a daily basis, according to the study. If the red-light areas start operating again, the disease will spread extremely quickly and infect a very high percentage of sex workers and customers, it said, adding that the infected customers could transmit the disease to lakhs of other citizens.

The researchers assessed the impact of closure of red-light areas on Covid-19 transmission in five cities — Mumbai, Nagpur, Delhi, Kolkata and Pune — for the study. All these cities are currently in the red-zone and account for some of the largest redlight areas in the country. The study says the red light areas have a combination of factors that can create a major hotspot, which, in turn, could cause the infection to spread among a large population. To prevent this, the study recommends keeping red light areas closed indefinitely. The findings have been shared with the Centre and the states along with a recommendation not to allow opening of red-light areas post-lockdown as it can reduce the possibility of cases by 72 per cent in a period of 45 days and delay the peak of Covid cases by 17 days.

The delay in the peak will provide the government more time and opportunities to plan and execute measures to protect public health and economy. The study also states that there could be a 63% reduction in the number of deaths in the first 60 days after the lockdown ends, if the red-light areas are kept closed. As per the study, if the red-light areas are kept closed, there could be delay in the peak of cases by up to 12 days in Mumbai, 17 days in New Delhi, 29 days in Pune, 30 days in Nagpur and 36 days in Kolkata. Further, it can reduce the possibility of cases by 21% in Mumbai, 27% in Pune, 31% in New Delhi, 56% in Nagpur, and 66% in Kolkata in a 45-day period.

Commenting on the report, coauthor, Dr Jefferey Townsend, Professor of Biostatistics, Yale School of Medicine said, “At the release of lockdown, there is a very high potential for the hike in cases, and hence, a modulated approach is warranted. The actual scenario will depend on behavior of individuals and our model does not predict how individuals will behave. Purpose of our modelling exercises in not to predict what will happen in the future, but to understand the effect of the intervention on the future. Our study findings show that there is a strong effect of the redlight area closures, especially immediately following lockdown.”

What other countries have done for red light areas

Other countries have also implemented similar interventions. In Australia, brothels and strip clubs are the only businesses that are delineated as indefinitely closed in the country’s reopening plan. Germany and the Netherlands have also closed their brothels to protect citizens from coronavirus. According to the study the red light areas have a combination of factors that can create a major hotspot and hence it is said India should also follow this.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
red light area post coronavirus lockdown coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp