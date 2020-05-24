STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Congress old warhorses to fight Scindia loyalists

The poll managers are also toying with the idea of fielding former MP Meenakshi Natrajan (who is seen as Rahul Gandhi’s close confidant).

Published: 24th May 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (File | PTI)

BHOPAL:  Big names who lost the 2018 assembly polls or 2019 Lok Sabha polls could well be fielded by the Congress to take on Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists turncoats in the MP Assembly by-elections to 24 constituencies. According to sources within the Congress, two old warhorses, including former Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajay Singh ‘Rahul’ and former MP minister Ram Niwas Rawat (who has been close to Jyotiraditya Scindia in the past) could be fielded by the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh Congress in coming assembly by-polls against Scindia loyalist BJP candidates.

While Singh had suffered surprise defeat against BJP’s Shardendu Tiwari from pocket-borough Churhat in 2018 assembly elections, he was a loser in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls against sitting BJP MP Riti Pathak from Sidhi seat.

While Singh could be fielded from Surkhi seat in Sagar district to take on Scindia loyalist BJP minister Govind Singh Rajput, Ram Niwas Rawat (who lost 2018 assembly polls from pocket borough Vijaypur and 2019 LS polls from Morena) might be fielded either from Pohari seat of Shivpuri district. Rawat has recently toured Pohari constituency and met some disgruntled BJP leaders, including a former MLA.
The poll managers are also toying with the idea of fielding former MP Meenakshi Natrajan (who is seen as Rahul Gandhi’s close confidant).

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jyotiraditya Scindia Ram Niwas Rawat Ajay Singh congress
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp