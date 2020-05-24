COVID-19: The vaccine race

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

Oxford University on Friday said the vaccine it is developing for the coronavirus has entered the second phase of human trials. Earlier in the week, the US-based company Moderna announced their vaccine candidate prompted an immune response in the human body during Phase 1 of the clinical trials. If in the coming months a successful vaccine to prevent Covid 19 is available, it could become the fastest vaccine ever made. But where does the world stand? More than 100 potential vaccines are under development but the hopes are pinned on four

Oxford University

What is the vaccine?

The ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine is made from a virus ChAdOx1, which is a weakened version of the common cold virus, the adenovirus. It has been developed by the Jenner Institute and the Oxford Vaccine Group at the university

How does it work?

After receiving the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, it is hoped that the vaccine will activate the body’s immune system to attack the adenovirus and prevent it from entering human cells and prevent an infection

At what stage is it?

The first phase of human trials began in April with about 1,000 volunteers aged between 18 and 55. On Friday, the university announced that it was entering Phase 2 with volunteers above 55 years. The trials will involve up to 10,260 volunteers across the UK. The Serum Institute of India has been closely working with the university

Pfizer

What is the vaccine?

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have been working on the BNT162 vaccine, an mRNA vaccine.

At what stage is it?

Pfizer started dosing its experimental vaccine on participants in the US in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials. The firm plans to enroll up to 360 healthy volunteers

Sinovac

What is the vaccine?

Sinovac Biotech Ltd, a Chinese firm, is working on an inactivated vaccine called CoronaVac. Preclinical results of CoronaVac were recently published in the academic journal, Science, which noted that the vaccine candidate was safe and provides protection to rhesus macaques

At what stage is it?

The firm is also doing Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials and has announced that it is in discussion with regulators in other countries and the World Health Organization to launch Phase 3

Moderna RNA

What is the vaccine?

The Massachusetts-based biotech company Moderna’s vaccine candidate is said to be moving ahead of schedule. Its mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate was the first to enter clinical trials

How does it work?

It uses a messenger RNA, or mRNA. An mRNA is a molecule that produces antigen. The antigen activates the immune system, helping the body to defend itself against Covid-19

At what stage is it?

The company has been doing Phase 1 trials and has received the United States Food and Drug Administration nod to start advanced phase trials. The company on Monday said the trials had shown encouraging results