STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi records highest single-day death toll with 23 fatalities

The city reported 23 fatalities due to corona virus on Saturday, the highest single-day spike in deaths so far.

Published: 24th May 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers wear protective gear sanitize their body during the nation wide lockdown in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI: The city reported 23 fatalities due to coronavirus on Saturday, the highest single-day spike in deaths so far. The number of fresh COVID -19 cases too continues to rise in the national capital with a total of 591 new coronavirus cases being registered in the national capital on Saturday. 370 recoveries were also recorded. 

While the number of infections climbing up to 12,910, the total mortality count has crossed 231, authorities said. This is the fifth consecutive day where 500 or more new cases of the Covid-19 were recorded in the national capital. 

Meanwhile, there have been reports of at least 21 occupants of a shelter home that houses outstation patients and their attendants at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) of testing positive for Covid-19. The cases emerged after two patients suffering from kidney ailments who were staying at the same Delhi government shelter tested positive since Monday. All the 21 fresh infections were moved to quarantine facilities.

Corona fee fills govt coffers
In just 15 days of imposing the ‘special corona fee’ on liquor, the Delhi government has earned over `110 crore from the cess and is expecting even more in the coming days with the opening up of more shops. According to data received from the Delhi Excise Department by May 21, the collection of the special fee rose to about `110 crore. The collection is likely to increases further.

21 shelter home occupants test positive 
There have been reports of at least 21 occupants of a shelter home that houses outstation patients and their attendants at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) of testing positive for Covid-19

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus death toll Delhi coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp