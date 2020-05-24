Delhi records highest single-day death toll with 23 fatalities

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The city reported 23 fatalities due to coronavirus on Saturday, the highest single-day spike in deaths so far. The number of fresh COVID -19 cases too continues to rise in the national capital with a total of 591 new coronavirus cases being registered in the national capital on Saturday. 370 recoveries were also recorded.

While the number of infections climbing up to 12,910, the total mortality count has crossed 231, authorities said. This is the fifth consecutive day where 500 or more new cases of the Covid-19 were recorded in the national capital.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of at least 21 occupants of a shelter home that houses outstation patients and their attendants at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) of testing positive for Covid-19. The cases emerged after two patients suffering from kidney ailments who were staying at the same Delhi government shelter tested positive since Monday. All the 21 fresh infections were moved to quarantine facilities.

Corona fee fills govt coffers

In just 15 days of imposing the ‘special corona fee’ on liquor, the Delhi government has earned over `110 crore from the cess and is expecting even more in the coming days with the opening up of more shops. According to data received from the Delhi Excise Department by May 21, the collection of the special fee rose to about `110 crore. The collection is likely to increases further.

21 shelter home occupants test positive

