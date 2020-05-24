Jaipur Diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It was a happy and emotional moment for 148 Rajasthanis who reached Jaipur from London under the Central Government's Vande Bharat program.

Published: 24th May 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Expatriates return to Jaipur
It was a happy and emotional moment for 148 Rajasthanis who reached Jaipur from London under the Central Government’s Vande Bharat program. After landing here they were quarantined in three hotels for 14 days. A total of 13 flights will come to Jaipur from May 22 to June 1, with around 2000 expatriates. All of them, living far from their loved ones, appeared very happy and excited on their return . On completion of the 14-day quarantine, the passengers will be tested and then allowed to go home on the basis of their reports.

State bus services begin operations
While the number of coronavirus cases are on the rise, the Rajasthan Roadways has started operations after a gap of 2 months. Buses have started running once again on 55 routes of the state from Saturday. All routes will pass through the Green and Orange zones. To travel in a bus, passengers have to book online tickets but buses will not operate in the 12 districts of the state which are red zones. The bus tickets can be booked from the state roadways mobile application and e-mitra centers and if the booking is cancelled , the passenger will be refunded. After this, 21 flights are scheduled for 13 cities from May 25.

Raj peacocks get Hollywood love
The deserted streets in the rural areas of Rajasthan have made peacocks come out in the open and dance. A video of one such incident was shared by Hollywood star Sharon Stone on Twitter. Rajasthan Tourism Minister, Vishvendra Singh, thanked Sharon for the tweet and invited her to Rajasthan with the department’s tag line ‘Padhro Mhare Desh’. About 12 thousand people have seen the video so far. Vishwendra added that her tweet has helped promote Rajasthan tourism in these dire times.

Kota students thank Collector
The Kota Collector Om Kasara has been receiving messages of gratitude from the coaching students of engineering and medical entrance exams who were helped by Rajasthan Government to reach home. Some of them sent sketches to the Collector and some of them wrote poems to him. In 5 hours, the Twitter account of the Collector received 5,600 messages. One student Deepak Sahu wrote, “Aaj hum ghar par hai, kaise kare unka dhanywaad” (Now that we are back home,we don’t know how to thank you).

