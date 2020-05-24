Separate gates for different airlines at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport

Kumar Vikram By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi International Airport is all prepared to provide a ‘safe and healthy environment’ to passengers flying out of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). To distribute passenger load in the departure forecourt, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has allocated separate gates for departing passengers of every airline.

As per the government’s decision, domestic flight operations will resume from May 25 after remaining suspended for about two months, following nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. DIAL has taken several measures including the installation of automatic hand sanitisers at various places, putting floor markers, allocation of entry gates and check-in islands for departure passengers to encourage compliance of social distancing norms and minimise human contact. The process has been designed to ensure the highest level of safety without compromising on passenger comfort.

“Delhi Airport is all set to open for commercial flight operations after two-month shut-down. We would like to assure passengers that at Delhi airport, they would be in a safe and healthy environment. We have implemented several unique initiatives at the airport to ensure passengers safety without compromising their comfort and experience. Our teams have worked round-the-clock to sanitise the vast terminal to provide a hygienic condition. DIAL will continue its awareness drive by educating and encouraging passengers to maintain social distancing while at the airport,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL.