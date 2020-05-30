STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Lockdown 5 till June 30 to be limited to containment zones, for rest of India it's Unlock 1

However, the Centre made it clear that the lockdown will be limited to containment zones where only essential services and activities will be allowed.

Published: 30th May 2020 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

A labourer seen at the KSR Railway station in Bengaluru.

A labourer seen at the KSR Railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | Pandarinath, EPS)

NEW DELHI: While extending the lockdown till June 30, the Centre on Saturday announced a graded easing of restrictions in three phases outside containment zones. 

“All activities that were prohibited earlier will be opened up in a phased manner,” the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said, terming the new guidelines as “Unlock-1.”

In phase 1, religious places, places of worship, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services and shopping malls will be opened from June 8.

From 01.06.2020
●Within Containment Zones, #Lockdown restrictions to continue till 30.06.2020
#Unlock1 All activities to be relaxed in phased manner outside containment zones, as per @MoHFW_INDIA guidelines
●States may impose restrictions/prohibit activities as per assessment pic.twitter.com/LDbmvf6Gfa

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) after consulting central ministries, departments and stakeholders for their reopening.

In the second phase, school, colleges, educational training and coaching institutions will be opened after consulting state government and Union Territories.

ALSO READ | Rising cases a matter of concern, but we're four steps ahead of the coronavirus: Kejriwal

The Centre said state authorities will be advised to hold consultations with parents and stakeholders following which the reopening of educational institutions will be taken in July.

In the third and last phase, international air travel, metro services, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will be allowed to resume.

The resumption of these activities is likely to be announced only after June, sources said. 

A decision will also be taken on permitting social, political, sporting, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations, the government said on the opening up of activities in the third phase. 

In effect, the lockdown and its strict guidelines will continue only in containment zones, whose areas will be demarcated by state governments and Union Territories after taking into consideration the Health Ministry’s guidelines. 

In the containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed till June 30. Exits and entry will be strictly controlled and there will be intensive contact tracing and house-to-house surveillance in these areas, the Centre said.

Night curfew for non-essential activities and movement of individuals shall remain in place but the timings of curfew have been revised from 9 pm to 5 am from the existing 7 pm to 7am.

“The current phase of reopening, Unlock 1, will have an economic focus,” the MHA said, adding the new guidelines were issued based on extensive consultations held with the states and Union Territories.

Social, political, religious, cultural and other gatherings will remain banned for now. As was the case earlier, not more than 20 and 50 people will be allowed to attend funerals and weddings respectively. 

There will be no restrictions on the movement of people or goods within states and between states. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required as was the case earlier. 

But if a state/UT based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions and the related procedures to be followed, the MHA said.

Punjab and MP extend lockdown

The Punjab and Madhya Pradesh governments on Saturday extended the ongoing lockdown in the states to June 30 and June 15 respectively. “In a few days, we will deposit the mid-day meal sum in the bank accounts for May and for till June 13,” MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said

The new guidelines have been issued based on extensive consultations held with States and Union Territories, the ministry further said.  
 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lockdown 5 coronavirus COVID COVID lockdown Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp