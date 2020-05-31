At least 2,146 schools in Delhi now tobacco free

NEW DELHI: With the efforts of State Tobacco Control Cell (STCC), around 2,146 schools are tobacco free in the national capital, according to Delhi government’s Directorate of Health Services.

State Tobacco Control Cell (STCC) along with other stakeholder departments like police, education, health, MCD etc are implementing Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act 2003 in Delhi.

Almost 45 training activities under COTPA 2003 were conducted for different departments by STCC Delhi last year apart from numerous sensitization activities for general public at large using different IEC modes.

An Act to ban Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems like E-cigarettes and E-sheesha among others has also been promulgated to protect the future generation from getting trapped in these newer harmful addictive products.