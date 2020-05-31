Lockdown 5: Delhi’s largest wholesale medicine hub shut till June 4 as more traders contract COVID-19

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s largest wholesale medicine market — Bhagirath Palace in Chandni Chowk— will remain closed till June 4 with more traders contracting the COVID-19 infection.

Traders said that the decision was taken after the government failed to respond to their plight. Ashish Grover, general secretary of Delhi Drug Dealer Association (DDDA), said that since the hub was reopened on May 17, the market reported more than a dozen positive cases.

“At least 12-14 people, including owners and staffers, have fallen prey to the infection. We have sanitised the entire market, paying for the procedure ourselves. The local administration should carry out regular disinfection drives because more than 2,000 people visit the area every day,” he said. The market has about 570 shops which attracts buyers from other states also.

Grover said, given the nature of the area which is crammed with narrow and congested lanes, it was decided to keep shops closed till the situation is under control.

On Friday, traders at the popular wholesale spice hub — Gadodia Market in nearby Khari Baoli — had downed shutters for a day after two traders tested positive for Covid-19.

In view of the increase in infection cases in the markets, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called upon Delhi LG Anil Baijal and CM Arvind Kejriwal to issue directions regarding sanitising the markets.