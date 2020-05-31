STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Lockdown impact: 40 migrants on Shramik Special trains died of ‘unknown’ reasons, says RPF

At least half of the 80 people who lost their lives on Shramik Special trains died of unknown causes, data from the Railway Protection Force revealed.

Published: 31st May 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Shramik Special Train

Shramik Special Train (File Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: At least half of the 80 people who lost their lives on Shramik Special trains died of unknown causes, data from the Railway Protection Force revealed.

Of the 80 persons who died, the RPF has reported 40 deaths with remarks that the Government Railway Police (GRP) has taken custody of the body for further action, which includes ascertaining the cause of the death.

A total of 12 persons with listed medical conditions died on the trains while four passed away after falling unconscious.

Twenty-four passengers were attended to by doctors from various railway hospitals but could not be revived. The data was revealed after many migrants complained of hunger as they were not being served food and water on the trains.

The railways, while announcing the operation of the Shramik trains, had said that food and water would be provided to the passengers. Of the persons who died on the trains, only seven had comorbidities.

While two had heart problems, one each died of coronavirus, paralysis and liver problem.

Two were severely ill when they boarded the train while one cause of death has been listed as stomach pain. This is in stark contrast to Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav’s statement on Friday that said:

“Most people who died in the Shramik special trains had co-morbidities and were unwell.”

The data also shows that one person died after he jumped off the train when he realised he was in the wrong one, while one person died after falling in the train’s toilet.

A total of 10 persons died after they were transported to various hospitals following complaints of ill health while one person died after de-boarding the bus at the railway station.

According to the data, which reveals the age of 68 of the 80 deceased persons, the average age of the deceased was 41.5 years. A four-year-old was the youngest to die while the oldest were two 85-year-olds.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shramik Special Railway Protection Force migrant labourer crisis lockdown 4.0
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp