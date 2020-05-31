STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

No evidence of 'patient to human transmission': AIIMS on staff contracting COVID-19 from campus claim

Training has been imparted to all cadres of staff in infection control practices in (the) context of Covid.

Published: 31st May 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: While not denying that more than 200 healthcare workers have been infected by Covid-19, the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences said 95 per cent of the staff who tested positive “did not have any evidence of transmission from the patient care activities.”

“Of these, a large majority came from containment zones. Training has been imparted to all cadres of staff in infection control practices in (the) context of Covid. This supplemented the ongoing in-service training programme in infection control,” AIIMS said in rejoinder to a The New Indian Express news report.

The institute also claimed that it had been “issuing appropriate personal protective equipment, including N95 masks, biosafety coveralls etc. in all patient care and support areas to all healthcare workers irrespective of the cadre or mode of engagement.”

Dr Srinivas Rajkumar T, who was the general secretary of the Resident Doctors’ Association, had told this newspaper that poor quality N95 masks and the apathy of the administration were the reasons behind AIIMS employees getting infected. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIIMS AIIMS staff covid 19 coronavirus Delhi coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp