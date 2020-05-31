STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Rahul Gandhi has 'limited understanding' of COVID-19: BJP chief JP Nadda

The BJP chief claimed that the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has sought to stoke issues concerning the Covid-19 in a 'confused mindset'.

Published: 31st May 2020 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national president J P Nadda speaks during intellectual meet in Bengaluru

BJP national president J P Nadda speaks during intellectual meet in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T,EPS)

NEW DELHI: BJP chief J P Nadda on Saturday said that the NDA government will try to mitigate the unimaginable repercussions posed by the outbreak of the Covid-19.

Nadda also said that the ‘Atmanirbhar’ campaign will not bring in license raj, but will build on the progressive ideas.

Addressing a virtual presser, Nadda said, “The behaviour of the Congress, however, has not been of a responsible political party. There has, thus, been allegations and counter allegations. We didn’t start the blame game.”

The BJP chief claimed that the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has sought to stoke issues concerning the Covid-19 in a “confused mindset”.

“Gandhi has limited understanding of the issues. Since he lacks in-depth understanding of the issues, he keeps making conflicting remarks. First, he questioned the imposition of the lockdown, and afterwards he found faults with the relaxations given by the government,” remarked Nadda. 

Modi government is at war with its own people: Congress

Terming it a year of disappointment, disastrous management and diabolical pain, the Congress said that at the end of six years, it appears that the Narendra Modi government is at war with its own people, inflicting wounds instead of healing them.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said at the start of the seventh year, India stands at a crossroads and its citizens exhausted by weight of this government’s sins and ineptitude.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi JP Nadda COVID 19
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp