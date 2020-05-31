Rahul Gandhi has 'limited understanding' of COVID-19: BJP chief JP Nadda

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: BJP chief J P Nadda on Saturday said that the NDA government will try to mitigate the unimaginable repercussions posed by the outbreak of the Covid-19.

Nadda also said that the ‘Atmanirbhar’ campaign will not bring in license raj, but will build on the progressive ideas.

Addressing a virtual presser, Nadda said, “The behaviour of the Congress, however, has not been of a responsible political party. There has, thus, been allegations and counter allegations. We didn’t start the blame game.”

The BJP chief claimed that the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has sought to stoke issues concerning the Covid-19 in a “confused mindset”.

“Gandhi has limited understanding of the issues. Since he lacks in-depth understanding of the issues, he keeps making conflicting remarks. First, he questioned the imposition of the lockdown, and afterwards he found faults with the relaxations given by the government,” remarked Nadda.

Modi government is at war with its own people: Congress

Terming it a year of disappointment, disastrous management and diabolical pain, the Congress said that at the end of six years, it appears that the Narendra Modi government is at war with its own people, inflicting wounds instead of healing them.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said at the start of the seventh year, India stands at a crossroads and its citizens exhausted by weight of this government’s sins and ineptitude.