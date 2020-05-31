VoIP exchange with Jammu and Kashmir link busted, one arrested in Mumbai

Express News Service By

MUMBAI: The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police and Jammu and Kashmir Police have unearthed a suspected espionage racket and arrested a suspect.

Based on a specific tip-off received by the military intelligence, the Mumbai crime branch and J&K Police jointly conducted a raid on an illegal Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) exchange in suburban Govandi.

“Through the exchange, calls were being to various defence establishments in Kashmir. One person was arrested in this connection,” said an official.