STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Women bikers lead the way: Tale of one's grit, road to empowerment

The ride to Ladakh tops her list, because the route she chalked out (Delhi-Manali-Jispa-Leh-Khardungla-Pangonso-Sarchu-Manali) was the toughest one to traverse.

Published: 31st May 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: As one of the few women bikers to ride a Touring Bike, Ambika Sharma has had many memorable rides.

But, the ride to Ladakh tops her list, because the route she chalked out (Delhi-Manali-Jispa-Leh-Khardungla-Pangonso-Sarchu-Manali) was the toughest one to traverse.

“The most difficult bit was to Leh, as it was the first time that I was covering it on a Harley Road King. This touring bike 1700cc with a loaded weight above 500kg, is not suited to the rugged off-road terrain of Ladakh,” says Sharma acknowledging that the adventure lover in her had overruled common sense.

In fact, the ‘bikerholic’ dreams of trips on the bikes she owns (BMW GTL K1600 and Harley Davidson).

ALSO READ | Feature film on biker Anam Hashim announced

“I believe the experience of the machine is more important than the machine itself. You can have the best machine in the world but what’s the point if you aren’t clocking some interesting miles,” says the Founder & Managing Director of Pulp Strategy, who plans her life between her three loves: travel, diving and motorcycling.

Excerpts: 

When did you get into biking? 

I learnt to ride a motorcycle from my father when I was 12. We lived in a small place near Siliguri, and it was a gated station. When I entered college, I got a motorcycle of my own and rode it to college. Adventure riding back then was limited to riding to Agra (my home town) or till Alwar. It was only in 2000 I began planning longer trips. 

Were your parents supportive of your interest?

Perhaps, they are even more adventurous than me! I was always able to discuss and plan trips with them. My father has excellent knowledge of Indian roads, and it is from him I get insights on routes and locations that most folks have not heard of. I was encouraged to climb every mountain and swim every river. The discussion was always around how, not why

Tell us about your Ladakh ride? 

When I discussed my intent of riding the Road King to Ladakh and onwards to Khardungla (world’s highest motorable road with an elevation of 5,359m), all my fellow riders advised me against it.

They told me horror stories of broken bones, crashed bikes, pulmonary edema! No one back then had taken a Road King to Khardungla via Manali. 

Thereafter, I kept the conversation within family and friends, and planned the ride with just one rider.

Till Rohtang, the ride was a breeze. The descent from Rohtang to Jispa was unnerving as my bike just slid downhill. I spent Day 1 adjusting to the behaviour of the bike on that terrain. Day 2 was a long 11 hours.

We kicked off from Jispa at 6:00am, and within the first hour, I got separated from the second bike. After waiting for a few hours with no means of communication, I decide to proceed solo and not waste daylight.

It was a day of Zing Zing bar (water crossing streams), which crisscrossed the path between Jispa and plains ahead. I learnt the disadvantage of a heavy machine can turn into an advantage with gushing water during crossings.

By 5:00 pm, Tanglangla Pass was minus 8 degrees. I met many riders along the way and made it to Leh by 7:00pm.

My dad had flown in to Leh, which added merry to the madness. Day 3 gave me a feeling of being invincible.

After a ride to the Mighty Khardungla and the overnight to Pangongso, the 12-day trip was almost over. I rode back the same route, but this time with dad as a pillion rider. It’s only after I was back in Delhi, I let everyone know that the trip is done and dusted.

Other adventure sports you are interested in? 

I am a certified advanced open water diver, on my way to become a dive master.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Women bikers Ambika Sharma biker Ladakh
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp