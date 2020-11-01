STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

At 17.2 degree Celsius, Delhi records coldest October in 58 years; chill to continue for a week

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 30.8 degrees Celsius and the minimum 13 degrees Celsius. The normal minimum temperature is 15-16 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Published: 01st November 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

A boatman rows his boat on the Yamuna river amid heavy fog and smog conditions in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

A boatman rows his boat on the Yamuna river amid heavy fog and smog conditions in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Delhi experienced its coldest October in 58 years with the mean minimum temperature at 17.2 degrees Celsius. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, this year’s mean minimum temperature was the lowest since 1962, when it was 16.9 degrees Celsius. Normally, Delhi records a mean minimum temperature of 19.1 degrees Celsius in October.

Express Photo by Shekhar Yadav

On Thursday, the minimum temperature was 12.5 degrees Celsius — the lowest in the month of October in 26 years. The last time Delhi recorded such a low temperature was on October 31, 1994 when the minimum stood at 12.3 degrees Celsius. The all-time low for the city is 9.4 degrees Celsius that was recorded on October 31, 1937.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 30.8 degrees Celsius and the minimum 13 degrees Celsius. The normal minimum temperature is 15-16 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting center, said that the absence of cloud cover is a major reason for such low temperature and that dry weather would continue for another 10 days. Clouds trap some of the outgoing radiation, leading to a rise in temperature.

“Similar weather conditions will continue at least for another 7-10 days as no activity in the region is expected around this time. Some rains may occur in Jammu and Kashmir or Himachal Pradesh, but there is hardly any possibility of rains in Delhi and neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” said Srivastava. “Absence of clouds will remain for the next seven days.

It means the temperature will hover around 31 degrees. The minimum may fall gradually to 12 degrees Celsius.” Another reason is calm winds which allow formation of mist and fog, the IMD regional head said, adding that pollutants in the air might lead to a fall in daytime temperature as well.

Brace up for a foggy Sunday, folks

While the temperature in the national capital is likely to hover between 31 and 12 degrees for the
next seven days with partly cloudy sky, the weather office said Sunday may be foggy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi winters Delhi October weather Delhi weather Delhi temperature
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp