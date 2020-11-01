At 17.2 degree Celsius, Delhi records coldest October in 58 years; chill to continue for a week

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Delhi experienced its coldest October in 58 years with the mean minimum temperature at 17.2 degrees Celsius. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, this year’s mean minimum temperature was the lowest since 1962, when it was 16.9 degrees Celsius. Normally, Delhi records a mean minimum temperature of 19.1 degrees Celsius in October.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature was 12.5 degrees Celsius — the lowest in the month of October in 26 years. The last time Delhi recorded such a low temperature was on October 31, 1994 when the minimum stood at 12.3 degrees Celsius. The all-time low for the city is 9.4 degrees Celsius that was recorded on October 31, 1937.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 30.8 degrees Celsius and the minimum 13 degrees Celsius. The normal minimum temperature is 15-16 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting center, said that the absence of cloud cover is a major reason for such low temperature and that dry weather would continue for another 10 days. Clouds trap some of the outgoing radiation, leading to a rise in temperature.

“Similar weather conditions will continue at least for another 7-10 days as no activity in the region is expected around this time. Some rains may occur in Jammu and Kashmir or Himachal Pradesh, but there is hardly any possibility of rains in Delhi and neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” said Srivastava. “Absence of clouds will remain for the next seven days.

It means the temperature will hover around 31 degrees. The minimum may fall gradually to 12 degrees Celsius.” Another reason is calm winds which allow formation of mist and fog, the IMD regional head said, adding that pollutants in the air might lead to a fall in daytime temperature as well.

