Bengal Assembly elections 2021: BJP plans business meet to focus on TMC failures

Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta said aspects of industrialization in Bengal would be discussed with various industrialists and other stake holders in the conference.

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)

KOLKATA: In an attempt to highlight Mamata Banerjee-led government’s “failure” to bring investment in the state ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, BJP’s Bengal unit has announced a business conference by this year-end.

Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta said aspects of industrialization in Bengal would be discussed with various industrialists and other stake holders in the conference. “We will also want to understand what the investors want from a new government if we come to power in the state,’’ said Dasgupta.

The TMC responded by saying that without involving the government and the ruling party, organising such an event would be meaningless. “Will the BJP accept if the opposition parties in BJP-ruled states organize similar conferences?’’ questioned TMC MP Saugata Roy.

Observers said the BJP move is aimed at projecting Bengal’s sorry state in industrialization and making it an issue in the Assembly polls. “It is a fact that no significant investment landed in Bengal since Tata Motors abandoned their Singur project and left the state following TMCled fierce movement against land acquisition by the then Left Front government.

Tata’s departure sent a message to leading investors in the country. Now the BJP doesn’t want to miss the opportunity to exploit the issue,’’ said political science professor Dr Bishnupriya Dutta Gupta. The BJP is yet to decide whether the conference will be a virtual event or an actual one. “It will be decided after taking the pandemic situation into consideration,’’ said Dasgupta.

