Cooking on clouds: Business and life partners on exploring Delhi's kitchen space and living their culinary dream

Shantanu David By

Our time together at La Roches was fabulous. It is a beautiful place and we were lucky enough to find each other there,” recalls Sumit Gulati of his college days at one of the world’s best hospitality schools, where he would meet his life and business partner, Chiquita.

The two were part of the 2001-05 batch of the prestigious school, operated under the aegis of Sommet Education, and they met, fell in love, and dated in the Swiss Alps in true Yash Chopra fashion.

While Chiquita, 39, was born to a Gujarati family in Mumbai, Sumit, 36, is third generation Delhi culinary royalty, coming from the Gulati clan that runs the legendary establishment by the same name in Pandara road.

Interiors of 'Spice Market'

After graduating, the two went on to work at various hotels in Europe and the Americas, including being part of the opening team at the Hyatt Regency in Denver, Colorado, before returning home to Delhi by the end of 2006, where Sumit worked at the family business for a year to gain some local experience.

“There are already so many people involved in the family business, and it is in safe hands, so I thought why don’t Chiquita and I start something on our own? And that’s eventually what led us to conceptualise and open Spice Market’s first iteration in Saket in 2008,” says Sumit, of the award-winning restaurant, which specialises in serving regional Indian cuisines, paired with one of Delhi’s best wine lists for an Indian restaurant, in an upscale contemporary setting.

A 70-seater restaurant spread over two floors for most of its days, the restaurant reduced to a 30-seater single floor space last April, after negotiations with the landlord of the upper floors fell through.

“In retrospect, it worked out for the best, as if we’d had a larger restaurant during this pandemic it would have meant more problems,” muses Sumit, noting that the company’s base kitchen for catering as well the restaurant, located in Greater Kailash, has been streamlined to serve the different needs of the various brands. While both are passionate about food, it’s Chiquita who’s the true chef of the family, while Sumit, who is also a qualified wine sommelier, runs the business end of things.

While conceptualising the menu at Spice Market, Chiquita says, “I spent about a year researching the various regional cuisines of India, which were largely unexplored at that time in the Delhi restaurant scene. And my research continues to this day, whether it’s for Spice Market or for our latest brand, Call Chotu, which specialises in delivering home-style food at reasonable spices.”

While earlier the couple, and especially Chiquita, used to travel extensively across India to research and partake of the various regional and seasonal offerings, the pandemic obviously put a kibosh on that.

“Of course it’s been very hard, but the one good thing of being constrained largely to the house instead of spending all day at the restaurant like Sumit and I earlier had to do, we have been able to get a lot of quality time with our sons, aged 7 and 9, which has been great for both of us. I am not sure if they feel exactly the same,” laughs Chiquita.

Post pandemic

As with so many others of late, the cloud kitchen concept seems to be the future for the couple’s Paschion Restaurants company, which includes Spice Market, Yours Truly Butter Chicken (which specialises in variations of India’s other national bird), and Call Chotu, doing a hard pivot to the segment.

“There’s a lot of economic uncertainty, not to even mention the health concerns. We realised we have to cater to different price points, and having an array of brands in different categories helps us to reach out to more people. Whether it’s quick budget deliveries or more elaborate in-home dining experiences, we want to have something for everyone to eat,” concludes Sumit.