STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Cooking on clouds: Business and life partners on exploring Delhi's kitchen space and living their culinary dream

The two were part of the 2001-05 batch of the prestigious school, operated under the aegis of Sommet Education, and they met, fell in love, and dated in the Swiss Alps in true Yash Chopra fashion.

Published: 01st November 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Sumit Gulati (R) with wife and business partner Chiquita

Sumit Gulati (R) with wife and business partner Chiquita

Our time together at La Roches was fabulous. It is a beautiful place and we were lucky enough to find each other there,” recalls Sumit Gulati of his college days at one of the world’s best hospitality schools, where he would meet his life and business partner, Chiquita.

The two were part of the 2001-05 batch of the prestigious school, operated under the aegis of Sommet Education, and they met, fell in love, and dated in the Swiss Alps in true Yash Chopra fashion.

While Chiquita, 39, was born to a Gujarati family in Mumbai, Sumit, 36, is third generation Delhi culinary royalty, coming from the Gulati clan that runs the legendary establishment by the same name in Pandara road.

Interiors of 'Spice Market'

After graduating, the two went on to work at various hotels in Europe and the Americas, including being part of the opening team at the Hyatt Regency in Denver, Colorado, before returning home to Delhi by the end of 2006, where Sumit worked at the family business for a year to gain some local experience.

“There are already so many people involved in the family business, and it is in safe hands, so I thought why don’t Chiquita and I start something on our own? And that’s eventually what led us to conceptualise and open Spice Market’s first iteration in Saket in 2008,” says Sumit, of the award-winning restaurant, which specialises in serving regional Indian cuisines, paired with one of Delhi’s best wine lists for an Indian restaurant, in an upscale contemporary setting.

A 70-seater restaurant spread over two floors for most of its days, the restaurant reduced to a 30-seater single floor space last April, after negotiations with the landlord of the upper floors fell through.

“In retrospect, it worked out for the best, as if we’d had a larger restaurant during this pandemic it would have meant more problems,” muses Sumit, noting that the company’s base kitchen for catering as well the restaurant, located in Greater Kailash, has been streamlined to serve the different needs of the various brands. While both are passionate about food, it’s Chiquita who’s the true chef of the family, while Sumit, who is also a qualified wine sommelier, runs the business end of things.

While conceptualising the menu at Spice Market, Chiquita says, “I spent about a year researching the various regional cuisines of India, which were largely unexplored at that time in the Delhi restaurant scene. And my research continues to this day, whether it’s for Spice Market or for our latest brand, Call Chotu, which specialises in delivering home-style food at reasonable spices.”

While earlier the couple, and especially Chiquita, used to travel extensively across India to research and partake of the various regional and seasonal offerings, the pandemic obviously put a kibosh on that.

“Of course it’s been very hard, but the one good thing of being constrained largely to the house instead of spending all day at the restaurant like Sumit and I earlier had to do, we have been able to get a lot of quality time with our sons, aged 7 and 9, which has been great for both of us. I am not sure if they feel exactly the same,” laughs Chiquita.

Post pandemic

As with so many others of late, the cloud kitchen concept seems to be the future for the couple’s Paschion Restaurants company, which includes Spice Market, Yours Truly Butter Chicken (which specialises in variations of India’s other national bird), and Call Chotu, doing a hard pivot to the segment.

“There’s a lot of economic uncertainty, not to even mention the health concerns. We realised we have to cater to different price points, and having an array of brands in different categories helps us to reach out to more people. Whether it’s quick budget deliveries or more elaborate in-home dining experiences, we want to have something for everyone to eat,” concludes Sumit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Spice Market restaurant Delhi restaurants
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp