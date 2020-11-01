DJB vice-chief Raghav Chadha visits water treatment plant after ammonia spike

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Saturday inspected the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant which was recently closed due to yet another overnight increase in levels of ammonia.

He also held a high-level meeting with engineers and the chief engineer to ensure that water production increases at both the significant water treatment plants of Delhi Jal Board -- Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi.

“The individual capacity of Sonia Vihar plant is 140 MGD, and the water production at this plant now stands at 70-80 per cent of its total capacity. We are certain that the production capacity will be at its maximum of 100 per cent soon,” he said.

ALSO READ | Water supply to resume in Delhi as usual from tomorrow morning: Raghav Chaddha

“I have met with the engineers concerned, including the chief engineer and others, all of whom have been working continuously to ensure that the supply of water in affected areas of South Delhi, East Delhi and North East Delhi is restored,” he added.

He also issued a statement detailing the reasons for the increase of ammonia. “Delhi is a landlocked city and gets water from its neighbouring states. Due to annual maintenance, water coming from Uttar Pradesh, that is from Ganga has stopped.

This happens every October. Unfortunately, this maintenance work has coincided with the incidence of water that is released from Haryana into River Yamuna — the water which comes into Delhi. Now, due to the discharge of that water from Haryana, the level of ammonia has increased,” the AAP MLA said. The vice-chairperson said that the board is in constant talks with Haryana and UP governments.

Chadha said that the level of ammonia in the water, which is usually between 1.7 PPM to 1.9 PPM (Parts Per million ) has gone up to almost 3.5PPM, making the water not fit for human consumption. As a result, the two significant water treatment plants at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi, which treats the water that comes in from River Yamuna, had to be shut. Chadha is hopeful the production capacity will be at its maximum of 100% soon.