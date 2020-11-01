STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

DJB vice-chief Raghav Chadha visits water treatment plant after ammonia spike

Chadha held a high-level meeting with engineers and the chief engineer to ensure that water production increases at significant water treatment plants of Delhi Jal Board -- Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi.

Published: 01st November 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Raghav Chadha inspects Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant. (Photo | EPS)

Raghav Chadha inspects Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant. (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Saturday inspected the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant which was recently closed due to yet another overnight increase in levels of ammonia.

He also held a high-level meeting with engineers and the chief engineer to ensure that water production increases at both the significant water treatment plants of Delhi Jal Board -- Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi.

“The individual capacity of Sonia Vihar plant is 140 MGD, and the water production at this plant now stands at 70-80 per cent of its total capacity. We are certain that the production capacity will be at its maximum of 100 per cent soon,” he said.

ALSO READ | Water supply to resume in Delhi as usual from tomorrow morning: Raghav Chaddha

“I have met with the engineers concerned, including the chief engineer and others, all of whom have been working continuously to ensure that the supply of water in affected areas of South Delhi, East Delhi and North East Delhi is restored,” he added.

He also issued a statement detailing the reasons for the increase of ammonia. “Delhi is a landlocked city and gets water from its neighbouring states. Due to annual maintenance, water coming from Uttar Pradesh, that is from Ganga has stopped.

This happens every October. Unfortunately, this maintenance work has coincided with the incidence of water that is released from Haryana into River Yamuna — the water which comes into Delhi. Now, due to the discharge of that water from Haryana, the level of ammonia has increased,” the AAP MLA said. The vice-chairperson said that the board is in constant talks with Haryana and UP governments.

Chadha said that the level of ammonia in the water, which is usually between 1.7 PPM to 1.9 PPM (Parts Per million ) has gone up to almost 3.5PPM, making the water not fit for human consumption. As a result, the two significant water treatment plants at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi, which treats the water that comes in from River Yamuna, had to be shut. Chadha is hopeful the production capacity will be at its maximum of 100% soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DJB Delhi Jal Board Delhi water supply Raghav Chadha
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp