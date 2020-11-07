Kolkata diary

Pranab Mondal By

Schools to remain closed till first week of Dec

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that schools will remain closed till the first week of December and a decision on reopening would be taken only after that. Schools across the state were shut down in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sources in the school education department said the CM’s comment followed feedback from officials of the department who met on Monday to discuss the possibilities of reopening. schools. Since board examinations are months away, there is a plan to reopen schools with the students of Classes IX, X, XI and XII.

More than 34,000 B Tech seats remain vacant

More than half of West Bengal’s 34,000 BTech seats have remained vacant after the completion of staggered centralised e-counselling which started on August 12 and ended on October 31. Sources in the higher education department of the state said that close to 19,000 seats are still vacant at the end of three-phased centralised counselling which was conducted by the state’s joint entrance examination board earlier. ‘’The number of empty seats dashed the board officials expectation that only a few BTech seats will remain vacant this year because most of aspirants will prefer to study in colleges in Bengal, instead of moving to other states amid Covid-19 pandemic,’’ said an official of the West Bengal higher education department.

Selected local trains to start service from next week

The railway authorities on Thursday decided to resume limited suburban train services from next week. The decision was taken in a meeting between the railways and the state government chaired by chief secretary Alapan Banerjee and senior railway officials. “The local train services will be resumed from November 11. Initially, 181 pairs of trains will be run. Another meeting with the railways will be held on Monday to announce the standard operating procedure in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Time table will be published on the same day,’’ said a official.

Kali Puja pandals now no-entry zones: HC

TheHigh Court on Thursday marked all Kali Puja pandals across the state as no-entry zones and imposed a ban on the use of firecrackers during the upcoming festive days of Kali Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja. The Green Tribunal Bench of the high court also banned selling and buying of crackers in the state ahead of the festivities. A division bench of Arijit Banerjee and Sanjeev Banerjee, which had marked Durga Puja pandals’ no-entry zone across the state, ordered the same protocols need to be followed in Kali Puja as well. The court asked the police to ensure compliance of the orders.

