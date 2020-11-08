Congress MPs raise concern to Amit Shah over possibility of Pakistan exploiting rift to foment trouble in Punjab

Express New Service By

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of increasing tensions between Punjab and the Union government over farm laws and disruption in train services, Congress MPs from the state met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, discussing ways to deescalate tensions and share their concerns over the possibility of Pakistan exploiting the rift to foment trouble in the border state. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also attended the meeting. After the meeting, Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill said they were hopeful that the train services on the affected routes will resume soon.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and others protest against

farm laws in Delhi | PTI

Several MPs told the home minister that the tension in the region due to non-operation of goods trains and farmers’ agitation can be used by the ISI. “When the situation between the Centre and any state becomes tense, bad elements like Pakistan’s ISI take advantage of it and can mislead youngsters. Punjab is a peaceful state and should remain so,” Gurjeet Singh Aujla said. He added that Shah told them that he was mindful of the situation and was aware of Pakistan’s intention regarding Punjab.

“Punjab is a border state and there could be a serious problem if things aren’t resolved soon. Home Minister Shah assured us that he is taking stock of Punjab and we will resolve the issues soon,” Aujla said. Gill said the railways minister asked them to get the tracks free of the protesting farmer and the minister was informed that tracks had been vacated. “We requested that issues like rail should be looked at priority as we are on verge of a blackout. There will be an interruption in the water supply.

Emergency services are already hit.After a technical report on the health of the tracks come, the rail services will be resumed,” he said. MPs Preneet Kaur, Manish Tewari, Choudhary Santokh Singh, Amar Singh, Ravneet Singh and Mohammad Sadique also attended the meeting. Sources in the government said there was a possibility of formation of a coordination committee comprising representatives from the central and Punjab governments for holding discussions with the agitating farmers. The suspension of train services has led to a shortage of supplies. Train services have remained suspended since September 24 when farmer groups organised protests on tracks.