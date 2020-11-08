STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Congress MPs raise concern to Amit Shah over possibility of Pakistan exploiting rift to foment trouble in Punjab

Several MPs told the home minister that the tension in the region due to non-operation of goods trains and farmers’ agitation can be used by the ISI.

Published: 08th November 2020 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  In the backdrop of increasing tensions between Punjab and the Union government over farm laws and disruption in train services, Congress MPs from the state met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, discussing ways to deescalate tensions and share their concerns over the possibility of Pakistan exploiting the rift to foment trouble in the border state. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also attended the meeting. After the meeting, Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill said they were hopeful that the train services on the affected routes will resume soon.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and others protest against
farm laws in Delhi | PTI

Several MPs told the home minister that the tension in the region due to non-operation of goods trains and farmers’ agitation can be used by the ISI. “When the situation between the Centre and any state becomes tense, bad elements like Pakistan’s ISI take advantage of it and can mislead youngsters. Punjab is a peaceful state and should remain so,” Gurjeet Singh Aujla said. He added that Shah told them that he was mindful of the situation and was aware of Pakistan’s intention regarding Punjab.

“Punjab is a border state and there could be a serious problem if things aren’t resolved soon. Home Minister Shah assured us that he is taking stock of Punjab and we will resolve the issues soon,” Aujla said. Gill said the railways minister asked them to get the tracks free of the protesting farmer and the minister was informed that tracks had been vacated. “We requested that issues like rail should be looked at priority as we are on verge of a blackout. There will be an interruption in the water supply.

Emergency services are already hit.After a technical report on the health of the tracks come, the rail services will be resumed,” he said. MPs Preneet Kaur, Manish Tewari, Choudhary Santokh Singh, Amar Singh, Ravneet Singh and Mohammad Sadique also attended the meeting. Sources in the government said there was a possibility of formation of a coordination committee comprising representatives from the central and Punjab governments for holding discussions with the agitating farmers. The suspension of train services has led to a shortage of supplies. Train services have remained suspended since September 24 when farmer groups organised protests on tracks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Pakistan Congress MPs
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp