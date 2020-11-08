Defeated dengue yet again: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulates citizens

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi government’s anti-dengue campaign ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ comes to an end on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the citizens for their participation in this campaign which has resulted in zero deaths due to dengue this year.

“People from Delhi have successfully managed to bring dengue cases to 489 this year from 15,867 in 2015. Compared to 60 dengue-related deaths in 2015 there have been no dengue-related deaths this year,” said Kejriwal.

On September 6, Kejriwal kickstarted the campaign, by inspecting his house for any signs of stagnant clean water and draining it, which could lead to the breeding of mosquitoes and which cause vector- borne diseases such as dengue, malar ia, and chikungunya.

Last year, the same cooperation from all people, RWAs, religious and cultural associations, ministers and MLAs and public leaders and influencers had played a huge role in reducing the impact of Dengue in the city, with only 2,036 cases and two deaths as against 15,867 cases and 60 deaths in 2015. The first edition of the anti- dengue campaign was launched by the Delhi government in 2019.