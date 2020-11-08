Delhi University Principals’ body slams Manish Sisodia for his statement on corruption in college

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A day after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia slammed the administration of Delhi University (DU) colleges funded by it for indulging in corruption, the Delhi University Principal’s Association (DUPA) condemned the statement made by the minister and labeled the allegations as baseless and false with an intent to malign the reputation of the colleges and its officials.

A total of 12 DU colleges are fully funded by the city government. Over the past months, Sisodia and these principals have been at loggerheads over the payment of salaries to teachers and non-teaching employees.

On Friday, Sisodia who also holds the education portfolio said a special audit conducted on the order of the Delhi High Court revealed that some of these colleges were involved in mismanagement of funds by paying salary to staffers, not on the official payroll.

The colleges that were audited on the orde r of the court were Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Shaheed Sukhdev College, Bhagini Nivedita College and Mahari shi Valmiki College. “These colleges are high ranking institutions and are supposed to follow all the norms and procedures as amended from time to time.

This includes the appointment of the teaching and non-teaching staff as per the requirements, maintenance of accounts and conduct of the teaching-learning process,” said Jaswinder Singh, Khalsa College principal, and president of the DUPA. Singh said that the colleges follow all rules and take the approval of the DU, UGC and Delhi government before appointing or recruiting a teacher.