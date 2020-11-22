33 IAS trainees test positive at Mussoorie academy

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: At least 33 Indian Administrative Services (IAS) trainee officers at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie tested positive for Covid-19 virus on Saturday. Following which, the academy was sealed for two days starting on Saturday.

Sanjeev Chopra, director of LBSNAA, said, “Total 33 OTs (Officer Trainees) tested Covid-19 positive on Friday. All of them were shifted to the Covid-19 care centre within the academy campus. Testing of the remaining OTs is being conducted.” There are total 428 officers training under the 95th foundation course on the campus that started on October 13.

The trainees include those who have joined the IAS, IFS, IPS among other central services to take 15-week foundation course before joining their respective departments across the country. “33 Officer Trainees have tested Covid positive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

A total of 428 Officer Trainees are on campus for the 95th Foundation Course. Academy is taking every measure to break the chain of Covid-19 spread in consonance with guidelines of Government. Food and other necessities are being delivered to the Officer Trainees in their hostels by staff who have been equipped adequately in protective gear,” LBSNAA tweeted through its official Twitter handle.

