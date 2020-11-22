STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ADMK-BJP alliance will continue

Shah attacks ‘corrupt’ DMK, Congress; asks under whose regime did 2G scam take place

Published: 22nd November 2020

Amit Shah waves to party workers in Chennai on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced it was Tamil Nadu’s turn to end dynastic politics next year, after the AIADMK announced that the alliance with the BJP would continue for the 2021 Assembly elections.

Shah also hailed the AIADMK government assuring that the Modi government would stand like a rock with the dispensation led by Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. Both AIADMK leaders announced the continuance of the alliance with the BJP at a government function where Shah dedicated Kannankottai- Thervoy Kandigai reservoir for the people and laid the foundation for infrastructure projects worth Rs 67,378 cr.

On the occasion, Shah gave a detailed account on the welfare schemes being implemented by the Central government for Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK government’s handling of the Covid crisis efficiently with 97 percent recovery rate — the highest in the country — especially came if for praise.

Targeting the DMK on corruption and dynasty politics, Shah said the party would face a rout in the Assembly polls in the state where “democratic forces” would prevail. Stating that Congress and the DMK had no locus standi to talk about corruption, Shah dug up the the multi-crore 2G spectrum scam to target the opposition party.

“Prime Minister Modi has waged a battle to end dynasty politics, corruption and casteism in the country. Under his leadership when we fought state polls, dynasty parties had to face defeat. It is now the turn of a dynasty party in Tamil Nadu, which doesn’t function on democratic values but only takes forward dynasty politics will lose elections,” he said, in an apparent reference to the DMK.

The BJP leader also asked what the DMK had done for Tamil Nadu despite being in power for 10 years in UPA I and II. “I want to ask the DMK and Congress. You were in power for 10 years. Show the details of what you did in 10 years and let us have a public debate. I am ready to give accounts (of what NDA did for Tamil Nadu),” he added.

