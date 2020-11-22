Cold days to continue in Delhi as temperature likely to stay below average

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, a day after the city witnessed its coldest November morning in 14 years. The minimum temperature was four notches below the normal, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre, said the minimum temperature was likely to increase Monday onwards under the influence of a fresh western disturbance.

At 7.5 degrees Celsius, Delhi on Friday recorded its lowest minimum temperature in the month of November since November 29, 2006, when the city recorded a low of 7.3 degrees Celsius.

For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days.

“However, for a small area like Delhi, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria is fulfilled even for a day,” Srivastava said.

Mahesh Palawat, an expert at Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said cold winds blowing from snow-laden western Himalayas have led to a dip in the mercury, and a similar situation will continue till Saturday.

A fresh western disturbance is approaching northwest India on November 23. It is likely to increase the minimum temperature by a few notches, he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality recorded a marginal improvement on Saturday morning due to favourable wind speed but remained in “poor” category.

Government agencies said the air quality index (AQI) was likely to improve to the “moderate” category later in the day. The city’s AQI was 263 at 9 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 296 on Friday.

It was 283 on Thursday and 211 on Wednesday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.