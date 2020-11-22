STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi HC upholds divorce citing false allegation of impotence

Before the family court, the wife had pleaded that the husband was suffering from impotence/erectile dysfunction due to which the marriage had remained non-consummated.

Published: 22nd November 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File hoto | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has held that a false allegation of impotence against the husband even if those were made as counter-allegations, amounts to cruelty by the wife under the Hindu Marriage Act. A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula passed the judgement while hearing an appeal by a wife against an order of the Family Court allowing the husband’s petition for grant of divorce under Section 13(1)(ia) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 (HMA).

Before the family court, the wife had pleaded that the husband was suffering from impotence/erectile dysfunction due to which the marriage had remained non-consummated. But before the High Court, the wife sought setting aside the divorce order which was passed arbitrarily and that she wanted to save the matrimonial alliance.

On the other hand, the husband contended that the false allegations made against him in the written submissions amounted to cruelty and no self-respecting person would continue in a matrimonial alliance with such a partner.

The HC noted that the allegation of the Appellant-wife was rejected by the Family Court based on the testimony of an expert witness who upon physical examination found the husband to be a normal male adult with no problem of impotence.

“(Mental cruelty) is primarily contextual, pertaining to human behaviour or conduct with respect to matrimonial duties and obligations. It is, therefore, essential to see whether the conduct of the party is of such a nature, that a reasonable person would neither tolerate the same nor be reasonably expected to live with the other party,” the High Court held.

“The averments made by a party in its pleadings before a Court of law have to be given due sanctity and have to be treated with seriousness. These allegations made in the pleadings are brought in the public domain and the Court is expected to give its verdict based on the allegations and the counter-allegations made by the parties. No party can be excused of recklessness in allegations made before the Court of law,” the bench ruled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Hindu Marriage Act Delhi high court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp