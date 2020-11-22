Delhi riots: Student activist Gulfisha Fatima granted bail

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to student activist Gulfisha Fatima in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi in February. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted the relief to Fatima on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 30,000 with one surety of like amount in the case related to rioting in Jafrabad area in which one Aaman died due to gunshot injuries.

The court granted her bail on the ground of parity as co-accused JNU students and Pinjra Tod members Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal have been granted the relief in the case. Fatima was in custody in the case since June 3.

“The co’-accused Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal have been granted bail in this case and their role is stated to be similar to the present applicant/accused (Fatima). The witnesses for all of them are almost the same.

“Considering the period of the custody of the applicant/accused in the present case, the ground of parity as regards co-’accused Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal and in the totality of the facts and circumstances of the case, the present bail application of applicant/accused is allowed,” the court said in its order. It added that there was nothing to suggest that the witnesses were under threat from Fatima.