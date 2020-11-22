STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Government to decide on winter session: Speaker Om Birla

Speaker Om Birla says LS Secretariat ready to hold the session with all Covid precautions

Published: 22nd November 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Amid speculations on convening the winter session of Parliament in the wake of the resurgent Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital, Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said the Lok Sabha Secretariat was ready to hold the session but it was up to the government to take a decision. 

The Parliament is making all arrangements to hold the session with safety precautions in place, Birla said, adding that the final decision on calling the sessions rests with the government since the matter is decided by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary affairs (CCPA).

The monsoon session of Parliament had to be adjourned sine die prematurely earlier on account of a number of the MPs testing Covid-19 positive. While the monsoon session was called to meet the norm of the duration between two sessions not exceeding six months, the government currently has no such compulsions. The government appears inclined to call the budget session in the last week of January.

The Speaker also announced that the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC) 2020 will be held during November 25-26 in Kevedia in Vadodara, Gujarat, with President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu gracing the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the gathering.

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Harmonious Coordination between Legislature, Executive and Judiciary — Key to a Vibrant Democracy’, Birla said. The conference will brainstorm on various issues concerning the functioning of the legislative assemblies, besides deliberating on how ideal coordination among legislature, judiciary and executive can strengthen democracy. 

Meanwhile, PM Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed housing accommodations for the MPs on Monday. The multi-storey flats have been constructed, replacing the old bungalows on the B D Marg, which is in the close vicinity of Parliament. 

The eight bungalows, constructed 80 years ago, has given space to 76 flats, which have been built with green technology, including the use of flyash bricks. There has been a saving of 14 per cent from the allocated budget for the 76 flats, said a senior official. Amid speculations on convening the winter session of Parliament in the wake of the resurgent Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital, Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said the Lok Sabha Secretariat was ready to hold the session but it was up to the government to take a decision. 

The Parliament is making all arrangements to hold the session with safety precautions in place, Birla said, adding that the final decision on calling the sessions rests with the government since the matter is decided by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary affairs (CCPA).

The monsoon session of Parliament had to be adjourned sine die prematurely earlier on account of a number of the MPs testing Covid-19 positive. While the monsoon session was called to meet the norm of the duration between two sessions not exceeding six months, the government currently has no such compulsions. The government appears inclined to call the budget session in the last week of January.

The Speaker also announced that the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC) 2020 will be held during November 25-26 in Kevedia in Vadodara, Gujarat, with President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu gracing the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the gathering.

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Harmonious Coordination between Legislature, Executive and Judiciary — Key to a Vibrant Democracy’, Birla said. The conference will brainstorm on various issues concerning the functioning of the legislative assemblies, besides deliberating on how ideal coordination among legislature, judiciary and executive can strengthen democracy. 

Meanwhile, PM Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed housing accommodations for the MPs on Monday. The multi-storey flats have been constructed, replacing the old bungalows on the B D Marg, which is in the close vicinity of Parliament. 

The eight bungalows, constructed 80 years ago, has given space to 76 flats, which have been built with green technology, including the use of flyash bricks. There has been a saving of 14 per cent from the allocated budget for the 76 flats, said a senior official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Om birla Parliament Winter session CCPA AIPOC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp