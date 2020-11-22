STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India summons Pakistan diplomat, protests terror attack plan

The acting head of the Pakistan High Commission, Aftab Hassan Khan, was summoned the Ministry of External Affairs and a protest note was handed over to him. 

Published: 22nd November 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel inspect the site of encounter at Nagrota Ban toll plaza in J&K. Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces | PTI

NEW DELHI:  India on Saturday summoned a top Pakistan diplomat and lodged strong protests over the Nagrota incident, where four terrorists were eliminated by security forces and Islamabad’s ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

The acting head of the Pakistan High Commission, Aftab Hassan Khan, was summoned the Ministry of External Affairs and a protest note was handed over to him. According to sources, India demanded that Pakistan stop supporting the terrorists who operate from its soil. “A strong concern was conveyed on the terror attack planned by Jaish-e-Mohammed in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” a source said.

Earlier in the week, four terrorists believed to be affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammed were gunned down by security forces in a three-hour long encounter in Nagrota, J&K. Officials said that the men were planning a major terror attack in the country. India also communicated to Pakistan that it is firm in taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national security and in the fight against terrorism.

The summon came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and top officials of the intelligence establishment. Jammu police officials said that the terrorists were planning to target the upcoming District Development Council polls in J&K. The polls are to be held in eight phases from November 28 to December 19 and the results are to be announced on December 22.

