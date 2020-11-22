Kanpur ambush: Over 30 police officers to face action by UP government

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the state DGP to initiate action against over 30 police personnel for laxity leading to the Kanpur ambush, in which eight policemen were killed by henchmen of gangster Vikas Dubey in July this year.

In a letter to the DGP earlier this month, the government directed for punishment to 14 policemen. The government said eight of them, including the then Chaubepur SHO, Vinay Tewari, be given exemplary punishment.

The government also asked to take disciplinary action against 23 other policemen after a proper inquiry by an official deputed by the ADG Lucknow/Kanpur, according to the letter. Last week, the then Kanpur police chief, Anant Dev, was suspended after an SIT probe pointed at a nexus between police and slain gangster Vikas Dubey.

“Anant Dev has been suspended. The action has been taken on the basis of an SIT report,” ACS(Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi had stated.