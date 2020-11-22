NCR districts behind major load of UP cases

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Eight districts of Uttar Pradesh’s that lie in the National Capital Region (NCR) account for over 25 per cent or one-fourth of the state’s active Covid-19 cases and nearly 11 per cent of the deaths linked to the disease, according to official data. UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Shamli districts are a part of the NCR, a wider region that also comprises districts from Haryana, Rajasthan and entire Delhi.

According to UP’s official data updated till Friday, there were a total of 5,21,988 Covid-19 cases in the state, while the number of active cases stood at 23,357, of which 5,863 (25.10 per cent) were in its NCR districts. Meerut has the highest number of 2,102 active cases among these eight districts, followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,401), Ghaziabad (1,195), Muzaffarnagar (431), Bulandshahr (304), Shamli (168) Hapur (167) and Baghpat (149), according to the data.

The state has so far recorded 7,500 deaths linked to Covid-19, with 819 (10.92 per cent) of them being recorded in the NCR districts, it showed. The highest number of such deaths was recorded in Meerut (375), which is followed by Ghaziabad (89), Muzaffarnagar (85), Bulandshahr (80), Gautam Buddh Nagar (74), Hapur (62), Shamli (28) and Baghpat (26), the data showed.

Till Friday, the highest number of recoveries was recorded in Ghaziabad (20,026), which is followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (19,691), Meerut (14,408), Muzaffarnagar (6,140), Bulandshahr (4,786), Hapur (3,445), Shamli (2,898) and Baghpat (1,652), it stated. The official statewide data does not share any number on testing of samples nor does it show the total positive Covid-19 cases at the district level.