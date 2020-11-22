Patna diary

Rajesh K Thakur By

50L devotees observe Chhath festival

The Covid-19 pandemic failed to dampen the religious fervour of more than 50 lakh devotees, who offered their prayers to the Sun god at different river ghats across the state on Friday evening and Saturday morning. Alone in Patna, more than 100 ghats on river Ganga were decked up for the Chhath rituals with all arrangements of safety. Official sources estimated that more than 4 lakh devotees offered ‘argha’ in and around the state capital. Prominent people, who also took part in the Chhath rituals, were Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, junior home minister Nityanand Rai.

About 0.75 million neonates die every year in India

About 0.75 million neonates die every year in India, noted experts speaking at a seminar on newborn at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). Dr AK Jaiswal, HoD of Patna Medical College and Hospital newborn department said that comprehensive health care is required for the newborns to check their mortality rate. Experts from health care sectors and other fields, stressed on the need of specific efforts to reduce newborn mortality rate in almost all hospitals. Health expert of UNICEF Dr Saiayad Hubai Ali also dwelt upon quality medical services to reduce the neonates’ mortality. Others, who spoke at the seminar, included Dr Anil Kumar Tiwary, Dr Nilam Verma, Dr Bhupendra Narayan and others.

SXCMT students celebrate Diwali with poor kids

Hundreds of students of St. Xavier College of Management Training (SXCMT) of Digha celebrated the festival of light with the poor kids in Patna. The students contributed from their pockets and purchased sweets, gifts and clothes for the kids. Bulbs, earthen lamps were distributed among the kids at Bind toil, Ashiyana-more, Rajiv Nagar and Maurya Lok. Alok Mohit-consulting editor of SXCMT’s literary wing said that students also gifted books and food packets to the children on the occasion of both Diwali and Children Day. “A group of students has decided to take free classes for the poor kids of Patna’s various pockets twice a month under their social responsibility. They were led by Dean Joel D’Cruze”, he said.

ECR tops in scraps disposal category

The East Central Railway (ECR) Hajipur has topped in scrap-disposal category for October in the entire Indian Railways. Rajesh Kumar-chief spokesperson of ECR, said that the zone set a record having disposed scraps worth Rs 160.94 crore alone in October. “It was also achieved under the guideline of GM LC Trivedi, who continued promoting disposal to generate revenue to the railway,” Kumar said. He added that the ECR has set an annual target of earning of Rs 230 crore from scrap disposal and more than 20% of target will be achieved by November this year.

Rajesh K Thakur

Our correspondent in Bihar rkthajipur@gmail.com