STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Sooner India joins RCEP, better for its trade and economy, say experts

However, trade and political experts feel that the sooner New Delhi agrees to join the RCEP, the better it would be for the country.

Published: 22nd November 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

The exact extent of the fall in trade will only be confirmed later this year when official trade volume data for April-June period become available.

Image for representational purpose only

NEW DELHI:  India stayed out of the China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), signed last Sunday after eight years of negotiations, maintaining its national interests would be compromised. However, trade and political experts feel that the sooner New Delhi agrees to join the RCEP, the better it would be for the country.

“If we want our industry to be competitive, we have to join it sooner or later, and the sooner, the better. It will force us to undertake economic restructuring and pave ways for developing niche areas on the one hand and attract investment in those areas on the other. If not, the existing gap as well as trade deficit with RCEP countries will continue to grow. India would be at a very disadvantageous position,” said BR Deepak, Sinologist and chairperson of the Institute of Chinese and South Asian Studies at JNU, said.

India has contended that the free trade agreement will lead to flooding of Indian markets with cheap Chinese goods and thus have a negative impact on the market.India has been accorded an observer status in the grouping and the member states have given New Delhi an option to join the deal whenever it deems fit.However, Deepak feels that in the past too, protectionist policies have harmed our interests.

“The years between 1964 and 1984 had been disastrous for Indian economy. It resuscitated gradually when we tried to open up to the world and picked up very well in the 1990s gradually, taking the flight between early 2000s and 2014 when we tried to do away with the licence raj and integrated our economy with the global economy,” he said.

A former ambassador, who did not wish to be named, said the trade deficit with China and other RCEP countries is not bad for India as the consumers are the biggest beneficiaries of the FTAs. “It provides an opportunity for certain sectors to be competitive and establish themselves as global brands,” he said. 

Deepak, too, was of the opinion that the possibility of inking the Trans-Pacific Partnership with the US would balance the exclusion from the RCEP. “But at this moment it is totally hypothetical. A bird in hand is always better than two in the bush as the saying goes,” Deepak said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India china RCEP India RCEP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp