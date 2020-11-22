This 24-year-old is a Brand Chef of a Gurugram cafe

Shantanu David By

All of 24 years old, Hitein Puri has just been announced as the new Brand Chef of Café Staywoke, by Moonshine Food Ventures, in Gurugram. Despite his relatively young age, Puri has racked up a considerable number of years in the industry, getting his first kitchen job as a part-time chef at Café Lota, in Pragati Maidan, at 17.

He joined the Institute of Hotel Management, Pusa, but within a few months he began looking for greener pastures after realising, “the incompetence, out-dated curricula, coercion of old world ideas and ignorance to mental health was prominent in most of the colleges across disciplines.

Chicken Ghee Roast with Applam

Papad by Brand Chef Hitein Puri

for Café Staywoke by Moonshine

Ventures in Gurugram

The only way to move forward was through self-learning and trial and error.” Hungry to learn, Puri got his first job as a Management Trainee at Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra, where he first learned the minutiae of opening and running a fine dining restaurant.

He went on to work with Café Dori (Chatarpur), Rivers To Ocean (Mumbai), Masala Library (Mumbai) and eventually leading similar teams at Farzi Café (Aerocity), Raahi (Bengaluru) and Proxy (Hyderabad), and did independent work in Indore, Kolkata and Assam, where he helped set up operations for various eateries and created locally sourced menus, while building a network of organic farmers, cheese makers, food focused NGOs and other culinary collectives.

When speaking about what drives him with such singleminded focus, Puri attributes it to “a sense of community and its growth, quality of life, innovation, knowledge and experience. I fathomed a long time ago that I cannot do everything alone.

Thriving in a community of similar minded people, having a meaningful chemistry with the people I befriend, work and learn with is very important to me.” “On becoming the chef at Café Staywoke, I have an opportunity to develop a healthy work culture, a training system and a personal expression based in the acknowledgement of the beauty and ingenuity in the various food cultures and the local produce of Gurugram,” he says, about his new culinary training, adding,

“The goal has been to study, discover and articulate the knowledge hidden in the different regions of the various food systems and share this with the food fraternity so each of us could develop our purpose from the subject.” With this ethos in mind, Puri, through the café will collaborate with similar minded farmers, boulangeries, and artisanal producers from Delhi- NCR to build a food ecosystem in which everyone helps the other grow.

“The aim is to be honest and vocal about everything we do from each dish being what it promises to be on the menu to letting the patron know where we get our produce from. And no, we are not shy in taking other brands’ names!”