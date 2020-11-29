STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers' protest: Bharatiya Kisan Union activists lay siege to major highways across Uttar Pradesh

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana got support from the Bharatiya Kisan Union of Uttar Pradesh too for their protest against the farm laws.

Published: 29th November 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait leads a rally, during their ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march against the new farm laws in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

LUCKNOW:  Amid heavy security deployment, farmers groups led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) held sit-in protests across several districts of western Uttar Pradesh blocking highways in support of the farmers of Haryana and Punjab who marched towards New Delhi on Friday against the new farm laws passed by the central government. Around 200 farmers led by BKU leader Rakesh Tikait arrived at UP Gate (Ghazipur border).

After the police, both of UP and Delhi, talked to the farmer leaders, the latter decided to park their vehicles in line at the designated spot and stay put at Ghazipur border.

While talking to media persons, BKU leader Tikait said the farmers had symbolically entered the National Capital and now they would decide their next strategy at the Ghazipur border. Sources said the farmers could spend the night at the border.

The BKU leader reiterated the demands of the agitating farmers saying, “We want guarantee in Minimum Support Price (MSP).

We are going to discuss with other farmer groups and then decide out future course of action,” he maintained. Earlier, before marching towards Delhi by driving a tractor himself on Saturday forenoon, the BKU leader had claimed that the Central government had failed to address the issues of the farmers. “The government has failed to address the issues of the farmers. We are proceeding to Delhi now. We demand that there should a provision stating that there will be no sale of produce below the Minimum Support Price (MSP),” said Tikait.

Meanwhile, coming out in support of the demonstrating farmers, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took on the Centre saying. Treating farmers with such dereliction has never been done by any party except the BJP. These are the same people who had told farmers that they would not only waive loans but would also bring in policies to double farmers’ income.”

